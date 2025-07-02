City of South Lake Tahoe begins road paving, pedestrian improvement projects

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. – The City of South Lake Tahoe is beginning two major infrastructure projects this week to improve road conditions and pedestrian safety throughout the community.

As part of the 2025 Road Rehabilitation and Drainage Replacement Project, paving operations will begin on July 3 and are expected to continue for approximately one month. Streets scheduled for paving include Herbert Avenue (between Spruce Avenue and Pioneer Trail), Walkup Road, Warr Road, Red Lake Road, Aloha Road, Hobart Road, and Woodland Road. This project comes after replacing a drainage system in the area.

Walkup Area road rehab project. Provided / City of SLT

The Pioneer Trail Pedestrian Improvements Phase II project will begin on July 7 and continue through October 15. This project will add five-foot-wide sidewalks, Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) compliant crossings, street lighting, stormwater infrastructure, and landscaping along both sides of Pioneer Trail between Larch Avenue and Ski Run Boulevard. The project also includes transit system upgrades, such as new bus shelter pads equipped with electrical connections. Once complete, this phase will provide improvements for a safer and more accessible pedestrian route along Pioneer Trail.

Pioneer Trail Project Map Provided / City of SLT

Motorists, cyclists, and pedestrians should anticipate traffic delays in construction areas. We encourage everyone to plan ahead, use alternate routes when possible, and proceed with caution near work zones to help keep workers and the public safe.

“These projects are important investments in our community,” said Public Works Director Anush Nejad. “By rehabilitating our roads, improving pedestrian access, and upgrading drainage systems, we are making things safer and providing more accessible routes to get around town. These upgrades are examples of the city’s commitment to improving our infrastructure.”