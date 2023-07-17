City of South Lake Tahoe begins road rehabilitation projects

The first week will have minimal traffic control and will be impact Julie Ln., Margaret Av., and F St.

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. – The City of South Lake Tahoe’s Road Rehabilitation Projects begin on Monday, July 17. Projects are funded through a combination of Measure S and in-lieu pavement fees from Southwest Gas and South Tahoe Public Utility District for utility replacement work.

The Road Rehabilitation Paving Project has been contracted to Doug Veerkamp General Engineering. Traffic control operations will be performed each day in project areas for the next five weeks. The first week will have minimal traffic control and will be impact Julie Ln., Margaret Av., and F St. For the 2nd week, starting on July 24 through August 7, traffic control will be fully in effect in the Julie Ln./D St. area as well as the Ski Run Blvd. area.

Be prepared for short delays and take alternate routes if possible. Hand delivered notifications from the contractor will also be issued to residents in the affected areas starting Monday, July 17.

Project workdays/times will be as follows per the city’s specifications and the Tahoe Regional Planning Agency’s requirements: Monday-Friday, 8 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. Saturdays are an option if approved by the City’s Engineering Department.

Concurrently, the city will begin their Pothole Repair Project. Work will take place in the following locations:

Park Av. and Pine Av.

Johnson Blvd. from Al Tahoe Blvd. to Fairway Dr.

10th St. from Emerald Bay Rd. to Taylor Way

Those who must travel in the vicinity of either road construction project is urged to use extreme caution and to obey all posted signs and instructions of crew working at the site. For the most up-to-date information on the Road Rehabilitation Projects, please follow the City’s Twitter page @cityofslt or the City’s Facebook page.