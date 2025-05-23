City of South Lake Tahoe completes annexation of land adjacent to city boundary

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. – The El Dorado Local Agency Formation Commission (LAFCO) approved the annexation of approximately 79 acres of land into the City of South Lake Tahoe city limits on March 26, 2025, and the boundary change became official on May 15, 2025. The city has been pursuing the annexation since 2023 to ensure that the city receives tax revenue to support city services already being provided to the area such as snow removal and road maintenance.

The annexation area consists of 80 separate parcels in the vicinity of the Upper Truckee River meadow and adjacent to the city boundary originally established with incorporation in 1965. 13 of the parcels are privately owned, the rest are owned by public agencies.

Annexation is a process under California law (the Cortese-Knox-Hertzberg Local Government Reorganization Act of 2000) for incorporated cities to add land to the area within their jurisdictional boundaries. The purpose of this law is “to encourage the orderly growth and development which are essential to the social, fiscal, and economic well-being of the state.” The city negotiated a tax sharing agreement that provides a transition of tax revenue from the county to the city to fund services provided by the City.

“We are excited to complete this annexation, which allows the city to receive revenue for the services we provide to those properties. It will also allow residents in those areas to vote on city issues and for city councilmembers that represent them,” said Mayor Tamara Wallace.

The annexation area will also be detached from the Lake Valley Fire District and fall within the service area of the city Fire Department.