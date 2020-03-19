City of South Lake Tahoe declares emergency due to coronavirus

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — The City of South Lake Tahoe declared a local emergency Thursday morning in response to the coronavirus pandemic.

The city is taking this step to keep the public and employees as safe as possible and also to make it easier to receive mutual aid from other districts and to help secure resources, funding and staffing, states a press release.

In accordance with Gov. Gavin Newsom’s Executive Order, the local emergency proclamation also includes a moratorium on some residential evictions until the end of the local emergency or May 31, whichever is earlier.

There have been no reported cases of COVID-19 in El Dorado County as of Thursday about noon.

This moratorium is intended to help tenants who have lost income or incurred medical costs because of COVID-19 from being evicted if they are not able to pay rent during this local emergency, states the release.

“This is a time for action to help our residents and ensure we can work closely with partners around the basin,” said Mayor Jason Collin. “This emergency declaration is just one step. City staff and City Council have worked tirelessly to ensure the safety of our community during this crisis. That work will not stop.”

Most in-person services are suspended but employees are available through telephone and email. All city offices are prepared to have employees whose job duties allow work from home, and in fact some already are. Essential services, police, fire, public works, will not be suspended.

“Public safety and employee safety are our top priorities, but we also understand how important it is to continue to provide the essential services that also ensure safety,” said Interim City Manager Brad Kilger, “Our goal is to help South Lake Tahoe weather this crisis and we know this community will do just that.”

A 24/7 Barton COVID-19 Health Line, 530-600-1999, has been established for the general public to call if experiencing symptoms of respiratory illness such as fever, coughing, sneezing, or shortness of breath.

Health Line callers can ask questions and be scheduled for screening, testing and medical care at Barton’s referral-only respiratory screening center.

This standalone facility was recently opened to provide a safe screening location, increasing access to services for those in need while minimizing exposure to others, if referred by a medical provider.

The city is encouraging people to stay home if at all possible. We are also encouraging visitors who are considering vacationing in Tahoe to put those plans on hold for the foreseeable future.

“We love our visitors, but for the health of this community we need to ask people to hit pause on their vacations and their day trips,” said Collin, “We will weather this storm but now is the time for everyone to stay home and stay safe.”

For more information:

BARTON HOSPITAL: https://www.bartonhealth.org/tahoe/coronavirus-update.aspx

EL DORADO COUNTY: https://www.edcgov.us/Government/hhsa/Pages/EDCCOVID-19.aspx CDPH: https://www.cdph.ca.gov/Programs/CID/DCDC/Pages/Immunization/ncov2019.aspx CDC: https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/index.html