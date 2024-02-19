City of South Lake Tahoe, El Dorado County may join forces on microtransit

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. – At the Tuesday Feb. 13 meeting, City Council approved commencing negotiations with El Dorado County to create a joint entity overseeing south shore microtransit on Feb. 13.

Mayor Cody Bass, also on the Tahoe Transportation District Board said, “This has been a long time coming.” He said in his five years on the board they’ve been trying to find a long-term solution to get transit to a level they all know it can be.

The success and potential of Lake Link revealed the need for a managing entity that can procure sustainable funding for the microtransit service. City Manager Joseph Irvin says there are not enough state or federal funds for the level of service it provides.

In one year, Lake Link rides increased 77%. In December alone, the service provided 13,961 rides with a total of 19,738 passengers.

But the service currently does not have a dedicated continual source of funding, outside of the $4 per ticket fee from the Tahoe Blue Events Center. These fees provide roughly less than a quarter of the $2.2 million annual operating costs for Lake Link.

Since the event center opened in September, the Lake Tahoe Visitors Authority estimates it will generate $340,000 by the end of the fiscal year in June from the $4 charge. They expect a full fiscal year to produce around half a million.

Another source of funding, City Manager Irvin says may come from the City recently paying off its parking garage. It could provide upwards of $700,000 in potential funding. It’s something he’s suggested to council.

The demand for Lake Link has led the city and its partner, South Shore Transportation Management Association, to expand Lake Link’s hours and service area. The organizers expect ridership to continue to increase with the expansion.

The recommendation to create a Joint Powers Authority came from the multi-agency South Shore Transit Ad Hoc Committee made up of the city, El Dorado County, South Shore Transportation Management Association, and Heavenly Resort representatives.

Council’s motion Tuesday authorized City Manager Irvin and City Attorney Heather Stroud to enter negotiations with El Dorado County on an agreement establishing the Tahoe South Shore Transit Joint Power Authority.

The state law allowing this collaboration is Joint Exercise of Powers Act, which allows multiple government agencies to form separate government entities, often referred to as JPAs, with governing authority over a specific matter.

City Manager Irvin highlighted the importance of including the Tahoe Transportation District and South Shore Transportation Management Association in the new JPA’s conversations and to continue to communicate with both to ensure decisions align for the Tahoe basin as a whole. “We can’t work in an isolated manner.”

City staff estimates it could take about one year to form the JPA. Once fully formed, the authority will have its own governing board, officers, bylaws, and other administrative items with the city and county as initial members.

However, before the entity is fully formed, the negotiated Joint Exercise of Powers agreement will go through council for approval.

Initially the JPA will focus on Lake Link. However, in the long-term, Irvin hopes they’ll work with the Tahoe Transportation District and Tahoe Regional Planning Agency to see what fixed route services the JPA can oversee.