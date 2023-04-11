City of South Lake Tahoe has plans to continue repairing roads

Roadwork on Johnson Lane

Provided/Ashleigh Goodwin Tahoe daily Tribune

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. – Work began on Monday to repair Johnson Boulevard, one of the many roads in South Lake Tahoe that was damaged over the winter.

Joe Meno, an employee of the public works department, told the Tribune the crew would work one lane at a time starting at the intersection of the boulevard and U.S. Highway 50.

City staff will patch the most significant potholes on days when no snow is on the ground and there are higher temperatures, which allows the cold mix asphalt to adhere to the pavement surface.

The city stated in a press release that a third party will be brought in to to apply hot mix asphalt, a more permanent treatment for severely damaged roads, along Pioneer Trail, Johnson Boulevard, and Park Avenue.

Since the start of the year the City has applied more than 154,000 lb. of cold mix asphalt to repair potholes, the equivalent of 531 potholes.

Pothole repair will continue throughout the City, including along Ski Run Blvd., Needle Peak Rd., and 3rd St., with an estimated 100,000 lb. of cold mix asphalt.

Once these repairs are completed, the city plans to award additional contracts in August to repair Lakeshore Blvd., Stateline Blvd., Pine Blvd., and 10th St. and to repave Ski Run Blvd., Tata Ln., Dedi Ave., Margaret Ave., Julie Ln., B St., D St., F St., Delta St., Bonanza Ave., Barton Ave., 2nd St., Helen Ave., Silver Tip Ave., and parts of Winnemucca Ave. Road repairs and repaving projects are estimated for completion by October 15, 2023.

Slowly but surely the drive through the city of South Lake Tahoe is becoming less like a game of Mario Kart.

“The City is actively coordinating with El Dorado County and Caltrans to assist in updating the community on the repair and maintenance schedule for US 50, Hwy 89, and county roads, including sections of Pioneer Trail that are outside the city limits. We will provide regular updates, using the Neighborhood Zone Map, on our social media channels and will share pertinent information from our agency partners,” The city said in a press release.

