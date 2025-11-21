City of South Lake Tahoe highlights progress on 2025 construction season projects

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on LinkedIn Share on WhatsApp Share via Email Share via SMS Copy Link

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif – The City of South Lake Tahoe has completed several key infrastructure and stormwater improvement projects this past construction season. These projects demonstrate the City’s ongoing commitment to public safety, transportation, and environmental stewardship.

The City is providing an overview of the City’s major projects and their progress during the 2025 construction season.

Pioneer Trail Highway Safety Improvement Program (HSIP)

The Pioneer Trail HSIP at Pioneer Trail and Edna Street–Glenwood Way included upgraded traffic signage, updated pavement markings, improved drainage, and widened lanes. These enhancements are designed to make the intersection safer for drivers, cyclists, and pedestrians. The project, contracted to Globe Engineering Development LLC, is now complete, with no further work expected.

2025 Road Rehabilitation and Drainage Replacement

The 2025 Road Rehabilitation and Drainage Replacement Project brought significant upgrades to Upper Bijou Neighborhood. This project in coordination with the Upper Bijou Park Creek Watershed Restoration Project follows the installation of a new drainage system to improve water quality. After completing the drainage replacements, the roads on Walkup Road, Herbert Avenue, Warr Road, Red Lake Road, Hobart Avenue, Aloha Road, and Woodland Road were repaved. This project, contracted to All American Construction LLC, is complete, and no further work is expected.

Road rehab projects were completed by the city. Provided / City of SLT

Pioneer Trail Pedestrian Improvements Phase II

During the 2025 construction season, B&M Civil LLC completed key infrastructure upgrades in the northbound lane of Pioneer Trail which included installing waterline and stormwater pipes, lighting foundations, and new curbs and gutters. Temporary asphalt repairs were also made to ensure safe travel through the winter. Construction will continue into the 2026 season, completing the curbs, sidewalks and lighting in the northbound lane and completing all infrastructure in the southbound lane, followed by full street repaving. These improvements are designed to provide safer, more accessible conditions for pedestrians and drivers.

Upper Bijou Park Creek Watershed Restoration Project

The Upper Bijou Park Creek Watershed Restoration Project advanced significantly this season through two key subprojects:

Rockwood to Blackwood Drainage Improvements Project: F.W. Carson Co. installed a critical storm drain from Rockwood Drive to Bijou Park Creek, restoring the Stream Environment Zone and reducing persistent flooding. This project contracted to FW Carson Co. is now complete, and no further work is expected.

Aloha Basin: In coordination with the 2025 Road Rehabilitation and Drainage Project, two new storm drains were installed under Herbert Avenue, improving drainage and providing water quality treatment. This project is complete with no further work expected.

F.W. Carson Co. installed a critical storm drain from Rockwood Drive to Bijou Park Creek. Provided / City of SLT

Tahoe Valley Stormwater and Greenbelt Improvement Project: Phase I and Phase II

For Phase I, stormwater and water quality systems were upgraded in the Bonanza neighborhood and downstream of James Avenue. The basins have performed well over the past year, with further monitoring of the storm drains planned for this winter. This water quality project further enhances flood protection and water quality as well as protecting the lake. This phase was completed this September by Herback General Engineering.

Tahoe Valley Phase 1 Provided / City of SLT

Phase II consists of recreational and active transportation improvements to the Greenbelt behind The Crossings. Significant progress has been made, including land preparation, graded trails, operational stormwater system, rock walls, and partial boardwalk structures. Construction will continue into the 2026 season, with pedestrian railing installation expected to continue in 2025 as weather allows. Trails will remain closed through the 2025-2026 winter season. This critical water quality project treats runoff from developed urban areas before it gets to the river or lake, protecting Lake Tahoe and enhancing safety and recreational access for the community.

Tahoe Valley Phase 2 Provided / City of SLT

Learn more and stay informed about City Projects, visithttp://www.cityofslt.gov/CityProjects .