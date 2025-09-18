City of South Lake Tahoe honors former council member Ted Long
SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. – The City of South Lake Tahoe joins the community in mourning the passing of former City Council Member Ted Long, who served on the City Council from 2004 to 2008.
In addition to his service on the City Council, Long was a member of the City Planning Commission from 2001 to 2005, an active leader in local government throughout California. He served with the League of California Cities and held the role of Sacramento Valley Division President, advocating for the interests of cities across the region.
In his honor, the City of South Lake Tahoe will lower the American flag at all City facilities starting today, Wednesday, September 17 through Sunday, September 21.
“Our thoughts are with the Long family, friends, and all who had the privilege of working alongside him, said City Manager, Joe Irvin. “He brought creativity, energy, and dedication to his role as a council member.”
