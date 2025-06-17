City of South Lake Tahoe honors the life of beloved retired employee Dave Walker

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. – It is with deep sadness that the City of South Lake Tahoe mourns the passing of our beloved retired employee and friend Dave Walker. Dave served the community as a member of the city staff with exceptional dedication and integrity for close to 14 years. Dave Walker passed away on Sunday, June 1, 2025.

Dave started his career with the city on June 21, 2004, as a Building Inspector II and was promoted to Principal Building Inspector on October 1, 2005. He was then promoted to the Building Official position on April 03, 2010. As the Building Official, Dave made a lasting impact through his leadership and mentoring of building division staff and those in the construction industry. During his career, he guided many construction projects, large and small, through the permitting and code compliance process. He was known for his kindness, professionalism, and respectful work ethic. Dave was not only a colleague but also a cherished friend to many city employees. Dave retired from the City of South Lake Tahoe on May 4, 2018.

“I am honored to have worked with Dave for many years. His sincere compassion for others was inspirational. He taught me a lot, not only about construction, but also about empathy and leadership. My heart goes out to his friends and family. He will be missed so much” said Assistant City Manager Hilary Roverud.

The City of South Lake Tahoe extends its heartfelt condolences to his family, friends, and all who had the privilege of knowing him. Flags at city facilities will be flown at half-staff June 27 to June 30 to honor the life of Dave Walker.