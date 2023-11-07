City of South Lake Tahoe hosts Unity Walk on November 16 to honor United Against Hate Week

When: Thursday, November 16, 5 p.m. Where: Meet at the LTUSD parking lot, 1021 Al Tahoe Blvd.

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. – Join Mayor Cristi Creegan along with community leaders, residents, businesses, agencies, and organizations for a unity walk to honor United Against Hate Week.

United Against Hate Week, which is recognized from November 12-18, is a call for local civic action to stop the hate and biases that pose a dangerous threat to the safety and civility of our neighborhoods, towns, and cities. Across the state, 100’s of cities and organizations are also taking a stand against hate by coming together throughout the week.

On Thursday, November 16, our community will come together to take a stand against hate. The unity walk will begin at Lake Tahoe Unified School District parking lot and will follow along the bike path to Champion’s Plaza and then will loop back to LTUSD parking lot. At Champion’s Plaza, the Mayor will share a proclamation for United Against Hate Week and community leaders will also briefly speak.

“The importance of coming together and showing support for one another is crucial, especially with the increase in hate we’ve witnessed not only in the U.S. but globally. This event provides an excellent opportunity for our community to recognize that hatred, discrimination, and prejudice have no place here and to show support for targeted groups and all residents. Our goal as a city is to promote a welcoming and inclusive community for all, this week, and every week, and this is one way to acknowledge this intention,” said Mayor Cristi Creegan.

Participants of all ages are invited to join in the walk and are encouraged to bring friends and family. A limited number of United Against Hate posters will also be provided. Parking is available at the LTUSD parking lot. Please do not park at the bus barn. We also recommend alternative transportation due to limited parking.

For more details about the event or if you are interested in participating, visit: https://fb.me/e/1nuVlimhD .

To learn more about United Against Hate Week, visit: https://www.unitedagainsthateweek.org/ .