City of South Lake Tahoe invites community to 4th Annual Multicultural Celebration
SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. – The City of South Lake Tahoe announced the 4th Annual Multicultural Celebration, taking place on Saturday, September 13, 2025, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Bijou Community Park. This free, family-friendly festival invites residents and visitors to celebrate the tapestry of cultures that enrich our region.
Event Highlights Include:
- Main Stage Performances: Enjoy stunning performances by returning favorites such as Ballet Folklórico and Tahoe Mountain Aikido alongside new highlights like Samba Capital traveling from Sacramento with vibrant Brazilian dance, and the energetic Wolfpack Taiko Drummers.
- Demonstration Areas: Located in the Kiwanis Gazebo, enjoy storytelling from the South Lake Tahoe Library, engaging drumming demonstrations, and more interactive experiences throughout the day.
- Free Activities for All Ages: From painting a community mural (“In Culture We Thrive”), to face painting, themed games, sensory-friendly crafts, and interactive booths hosted by community and cultural organizations, there’s something for everyone.
- Marketplace Vendors: Browse handcrafted treasures and cultural keepsakes from local artisans such as Alpenglow Wellness, D&Z Glam Creations, GoBoHo, Mindful Mixtures, Native Inc, and many more.
- Food & Beverage: Savor global and local flavors with offerings from Betty’s Balls Tapas & Catering, Bubbly’s Kitchen, Corn Palace, Devine Bake House, Kabob to Go, Pop, Crunch, & Munch, Sombreros, and a beer tent hosted by Cold Water Brewery.
Additional Event Details:
- Accessibility & Amenities: No vehicles are allowed inside the park; ADA bathrooms are available. Bring your reusable water bottle, refill stations will be provided. Dancing is encouraged; wear suitable footwear. Most vendors accept credit cards, and no ATM on-site.
- Transportation & Parking:
- Lake Link Shuttle: Enjoy free, on-demand transit via app in 9–12 passenger vans.
- Tahoe Transportation District’s Bus Service: Routes 50 and 55 provide convenient stops nearby.
- Bike Valet: Secure and free bike valet sponsored by Lake Tahoe Bike Coalition.
- Parking: General parking at Lake Tahoe Community College, with ADA-accessible spaces at the dog park entrance of Bijou Park (with proper tags enforced by staff).
- Event Weather Policy: The festival will proceed rain or shine, with cancellation only under extreme weather. Stay updated via the City’s Parks & Recreation Facebook page @SLTParksandRec.
For more information about the event including the full lineup of entertainment, demonstrations, and vendors visit the City of South Lake Tahoe website at cityofslt.us/multiculturalcelebration.
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
Readers around the Lake Tahoe Basin and beyond make the Tahoe Tribune's work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Your donation will help us continue to cover COVID-19 and our other vital local news.