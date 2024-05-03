City of South Lake Tahoe joins International Code Council for the celebration of Building Safety Month

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. – Throughout the month of May, the City of South Lake Tahoe will participate in the 44th annual Building Safety Month, a worldwide campaign presented by the International Code Council, its members, and partners to promote building safety. This year’s campaign, “Mission Possible,” encourages people to get involved in all aspects of building safety. The campaign also makes the connection between building codes and our personal safety, as well as the important work done by building safety professionals in our communities.

The campaign addresses how building safety impacts everyone on a personal, local, and global level.

Week One (May 1-4): “Understanding the Mission” includes an introduction of building safety, what Building Safety Month is, and how building safety affects us all.

Week Two (May 5-11): "Preparing a Building Safety Plan" highlights available educational resources (water/fire, sustainability, and resiliency/disaster preparedness), including downloadable brochures, for building safety tips and best practices at home and in your community.

Week Three (May 12-18): "Learning from the Pros" shines a spotlight on building safety professionals, including what they do, how to work with them and how to become one yourself.

Week Four (May 19-25): "Engaging Your Community" includes information on how to advocate for building safety in your community, including actionable tips on how to be a proponent of building safety and ways to get kids involved.

Week Five (May 26-31): "Celebrating Success in Building Safety" highlights individuals and communities who are making a difference in building safety (editorial spotlights), including sharing the current year's Building Safety Month celebrations and events.

“Building Safety is a cumulative effort that begins with proper land use planning, application of building codes, and careful consideration by building safety professionals. This effort is carried on by the building occupants and owners to ensure effective maintenance and housekeeping and to continue safety throughout the life of the building or housing. Let’s work together to provide a safe environment for all structures in South Lake Tahoe so that our community can live, work, and play safely “stated Zachary Thomas, Director of Development Services.

Learn more about Building Safety Month at http://www.cityofslt.us/BuildingSafetyMonth .