City of South Lake Tahoe launches 2nd annual ‘Name a Snowplow’ contest
SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. – The City of South Lake Tahoe announced the return of its popular “Name a Snowplow” contest, now in its second year. This engaging contest gives the community the chance to vote on creative names for the snowplows and snowblowers that will serve during the 2024/2025 winter season. This year’s contest is particularly special, as the names were thoughtfully crafted by kids from the Boys & Girls Club of Lake Tahoe.
“We’re excited to continue this tradition and involve the community in a fun and meaningful way,” said Anush Nejad, Director of Public Works. “This year, kids will enjoy seeing their ideas brought to life, and it’s a great opportunity to highlight the important work of our Public Works team during the winter months.”
The voting period is open now and will close on Friday, December 13, at 5 p.m. The winning names will be unveiled during the City’s Winter Open House on Saturday, January 11, 2025.
Ready to cast your vote? Visit http://www.cityofslt.us/NameaSnowplow and join the fun.
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
Readers around the Lake Tahoe Basin and beyond make the Tahoe Tribune's work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Your donation will help us continue to cover COVID-19 and our other vital local news.