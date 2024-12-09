City of South Lake Tahoe launches 2nd annual ‘Name a Snowplow’ contest

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. – The City of South Lake Tahoe announced the return of its popular “Name a Snowplow” contest, now in its second year. This engaging contest gives the community the chance to vote on creative names for the snowplows and snowblowers that will serve during the 2024/2025 winter season. This year’s contest is particularly special, as the names were thoughtfully crafted by kids from the Boys & Girls Club of Lake Tahoe.

“We’re excited to continue this tradition and involve the community in a fun and meaningful way,” said Anush Nejad, Director of Public Works. “This year, kids will enjoy seeing their ideas brought to life, and it’s a great opportunity to highlight the important work of our Public Works team during the winter months.”

The voting period is open now and will close on Friday, December 13, at 5 p.m. The winning names will be unveiled during the City’s Winter Open House on Saturday, January 11, 2025.

Ready to cast your vote? Visit http://www.cityofslt.us/NameaSnowplow and join the fun.