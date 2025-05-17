City of South Lake Tahoe launches ‘ArtVenture’ interactive public art map

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — The City of South Lake Tahoe launched ArtVenture, a new interactive public art map that invites residents and visitors to explore the city’s growing collection of murals, sculptures, and creative installations.

ArtVenture offers a fun and engaging way to explore public art that reflects the creative expression of South Lake Tahoe. Whether you’re taking a walk or biking through the city, ArtVenture invites you to explore the city’s vibrant artwork.

“Public art brings energy, color, and inspiration to our everyday spaces,” said Stacey Ballard, Arts, Culture, and Tourism Vice Chair, “ArtVenture allows us to celebrate the creativity in our community and provides a meaningful way for people to connect with art.”

The ArtVenture map is mobile-friendly and easy to use, featuring detailed descriptions, artist information, and location pins for each piece of artwork. With over 25 city-approved pieces currently listed, and more continually being added, it’s a resource that can be used repeatedly. The map is designed for residents and visitors and allows them to take a self-guided tour of South Lake Tahoe’s public art at one’s own pace. To start your ArtVenture, visit http://www.cityofslt.us/artventure .

The City has also launched a new Arts and Culture page on its website, offering a central location for public art, cultural events, artist opportunities, and more in South Lake Tahoe. Visit http://www.cityofslt.us/ArtsandCulture and discover how public art and culture are enriching our community.