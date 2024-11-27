City of South Lake Tahoe launches new Parks and Recreation Facebook, Instagram accounts
SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. – The City of South Lake Tahoe launched new Parks and Recreation Facebook and Instagram accounts. This initiative aims to enhance community engagement, provide timely updates, and share valuable information about the city’s parks, recreational activities, and events.
The new social media accounts will serve as a central hub for residents and visitors to stay informed about the latest happenings in South Lake Tahoe’s parks and recreation scene. Followers can expect to find updates on park maintenance, upcoming events, recreational programs, and much more.
“We are thrilled to introduce this new platform to our community,” said John Stark, Director of Parks and Recreation. “Our goal is to create a more connected and informed community by providing easy access to information and opportunities to engage in fun activities, fostering a sense of belonging among our residents and visitors.”
The City of South Lake Tahoe invites everyone to follow the new Parks and Recreation social media accounts and join the conversation.
Follow us on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/SLTParksAndRec
Follow us on Instagram: @SLTParksandRec
See more
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
Readers around the Lake Tahoe Basin and beyond make the Tahoe Tribune's work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Your donation will help us continue to cover COVID-19 and our other vital local news.