City of South Lake Tahoe launches new Parks and Recreation Facebook, Instagram accounts

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. – The City of South Lake Tahoe launched new Parks and Recreation Facebook and Instagram accounts. This initiative aims to enhance community engagement, provide timely updates, and share valuable information about the city’s parks, recreational activities, and events.

The new social media accounts will serve as a central hub for residents and visitors to stay informed about the latest happenings in South Lake Tahoe’s parks and recreation scene. Followers can expect to find updates on park maintenance, upcoming events, recreational programs, and much more.

“We are thrilled to introduce this new platform to our community,” said John Stark, Director of Parks and Recreation. “Our goal is to create a more connected and informed community by providing easy access to information and opportunities to engage in fun activities, fostering a sense of belonging among our residents and visitors.”

The City of South Lake Tahoe invites everyone to follow the new Parks and Recreation social media accounts and join the conversation.

Follow us on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/SLTParksAndRec

Follow us on Instagram: @SLTParksandRec