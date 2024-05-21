City of South Lake Tahoe looking for feedback on where to spend excess funds

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. – The City of South Lake Tahoe is offering community members a say in where excess funds could go. A $2 million surplus was identified in the mid-year budget review and adoption in March. Council requested staff poll the community on where they think these excess funds should go.

The city plans on conducting the survey in June and July, presenting the results at the Aug. 27 Budget Workshop.

The survey, conducted at no cost through Stanford Crowdsourced Democracy Team, will provide a list curated by the city on potential reception items for the funds.

The survey platform will allow participants to allocate the $2 million among this list of projects.

City staff created the list from capital improvement projects and active transportation projects. The list provides a variety of project types at varying costs that align with the city’s Strategic Plan priorities. Some of these items include city vehicle fleet electrification, traffic calming, complete streets projects, and allocation towards the city’s rainy day fund.

Assistant City Manager Hilary Roverud said at the Council meeting on May 7, where the survey was approved, that the $2 million figure is an estimate and could change.

Councilmembers also noted decisions ultimately come down to them, but agreed the survey would provide helpful information from the public.