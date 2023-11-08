City of South Lake Tahoe, Optimist Club to host Turkey Trot on Nov. 18 

What: Turkey Trot Fun Run When: Saturday, November 18, 10 a.m. (Race start time) Where: Recreation Complex, 1180 Rufus Allen Blvd.

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. – The City of South Lake Tahoe’s Parks and Recreation Department and the South Lake Tahoe Optimist Club are excited to host the Turkey Trot Fun Run. Join us on Saturday, November 18 for this free, kid-friendly event. The fun run is open to kids from ages 2-10.

“Partnering with the South Lake Tahoe Optimist Club is a great way to bring more kid-friendly activities to our community. This event promotes physical activity for our youth starting at a young age and encourages going outdoors year-round even when it’s chilly out there, “stated John Stark, Director of Parks and Recreation. “The Turkey Trot is also a great way to kick off the Thanksgiving holiday.”

Registration can be done on the day of the event starting at 9 a.m. or in advance by going to the following link: https://forms.gle/NoCatQcBhxUowu58A .

For event details, visit: https://fb.me/e/3goTNcb3N .