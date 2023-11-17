City of South Lake Tahoe partners with the Lake Tahoe Historical Society to host 3rd annual Festival of Winter Lights

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. – The Festival of Winter Lights kicks off the holiday season for the City of South Lake Tahoe. This outdoor holiday market-style event will be held in the parking lot of the Lake Tahoe Historical Museum at 3058 Lake Tahoe Blvd. on Friday, Dec. 8 and Saturday, Dec. 9 from 4-8 p.m.

Attendees can look forward to a full array of free holiday festivities including Borges Winter Carriage Rides, Holiday in History at the Museum, kid’s activities with the Tahoe Art League, photos next to the Christmas Fire Engine, Trail of Lights, and visits to Santa’s House. There will also be plenty of entertainment that will include the Lake Tahoe Unified School District Choir, Tahoe Shining Star Dancers, and Live Music by TJ Carter.

Need to start your holiday shopping? Support our local vendors and pick up some unique and creative gifts for friends and family. While you shop you can also enjoy hot beverages or a bite to eat from our various food vendors.

In the spirit of holiday giving, please consider bringing an unwrapped toy to support Toys for Tots.

Parking is available at the City’s Recreation Complex or the Boys and Girls Club. Due to limited parking, please carpool, or take public transportation to and from the event. Lake Link will also be providing free rides during the event. To book a ride with Lake Link, visit their website: https://ss-tma.org/lake-link/ and download the app on your smart phone.

For event details, entertainment schedule, vendor list, and parking information, go to: https://cityofslt.us/1260/Festival-of-Winter-Lights .