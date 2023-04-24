City of South Lake Tahoe seeks entries for annual Fourth of July parade

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — The city of South Lake Tahoe is seeking participants for the annual Fourth of July Parade. This year’s parade theme is, “Celebrating the Red, White, & Big Blue!” Individuals, businesses, sports groups, philanthropy groups, schools, etc. are invited to participate and float entries are highly encouraged.

Back for the second year, the Best of the Parade Awards will be awarded to the following categories — Best Commercial Entry, Best Nonprofit Entry, Best Youth Entry, Best Class Auto and Anything Goes (a category for everything else).

Entries will be judged on the use of parade theme, overall appearance, originality and creativity, use of music/sound, and crowd appeal.

This is a unique opportunity to showcase community organizations while celebrating our South Lake Tahoe community, the Tahoe region, and our great nation, the city said in a news release.

Spaces are expected to fill up this year, so early registration is encouraged.

All entries must be submitted no later than June 5. Late entries will not be considered.

To sign up or for more information, visit http://www.cityofslt.us/4thofJulyParade .