City of South Lake Tahoe seeks feedback on funding prioritization

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. – The City of South Lake Tahoe launched its Participatory Budgeting Ballot, an initiative aimed at empowering citizens to directly influence the allocation of public funds within their community.

Participatory budgeting is a democratic process that allows residents to decide how to spend part of a public budget. It provides an opportunity for citizens to engage directly in budget decision-making, prioritize community needs, and collaborate with local government to implement solutions. The City of South Lake Tahoe recognizes the importance of citizen engagement and is committed to fostering transparency and inclusivity in the budgeting process.

Residents will have the opportunity to decide how to allocate $2 million among a list of projects that address key community priorities such as infrastructure improvements, sustainability measures, park improvements, and housing projects. The process is simple and accessible to all residents.

The survey is being conducted online from June 7 through July 8 in partnership with Stanford Crowdsourced Democracy Team. They are asking the public to choose which projects they would like to see funded, up to the total allocation of $2 million. The anonymous survey will not allow respondents to go above this amount, ensuring fiscal responsibility in the allocation of funds. The list of proposed projects is available at http://www.cityofslt.us/ParticipatoryBudgeting .

The survey results will be presented to the City Council at their meeting on August 13 so they will be able to utilize the resident feedback when considering the fiscal year 2024-2025 budget at their workshop on August 27 at 9 a.m. To take the survey, visit http://www.cityofslt.us/ParticipatoryBallot .