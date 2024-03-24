City of South Lake Tahoe seeks input from residents on community services, priorities

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif.– The City of South Lake Tahoe initiated a resident survey to get input on government services and measure the quality of life in the community. The City plans to use the data in future strategic planning and priority setting. The survey allows more people to participate in shaping the future of South Lake Tahoe.

“We are excited to receive more input from the community on priorities. The survey will help us get a baseline understanding of our services and allow us to measure our impact going forward,” said City Manager Joe Irvin.

The National Community Survey was developed by the National Research Center at Polco . The survey captures opinions on the economy, mobility, community design, utilities, safety, natural environment, inclusivity, engagement, and more. The results show the City’s strengths, areas of improvement, and what matters most to residents. The City will also be able to see how its performance compares to similar communities.

The survey captures a wide-net of community opinions that go beyond what the city can collect at in-person planning sessions. Professional data scientists analyze the results for accuracy and representation. The City will send mailers to a random sample of residents, but anyone can take the survey online beginning March 26. The survey closes on April 16.

“We strongly encourage all residents to take the survey. The more people who participate, the better data we will have to inform our priorities,” said the City Manager. “This is an opportunity for everyone in the community to share their thoughts and shape the future of South Lake Tahoe.”

For more information and to take the survey please visit: http://www.cityofslt.us/CommunitySurvey2024

Apart from the NCS survey, Barton Health is also administering a Community Health Survey via telephone. Both surveys play a crucial role in determining the direction of our community’s overall health and wellness.