City of South Lake Tahoe seeks input on the Lake Tahoe Airport Master Plan

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. – The City is seeking input from the community on updating the Lake Tahoe Airport 20-Year Master Plan. There are three ways to provide feedback about future improvements of airport facilities and infrastructure, via a survey, through the comment portal at http://www.cityofslt.us/AirportMasterPlan , and at the in-person open house. The Lake Tahoe Airport Master Plan Survey is open now through Friday, June 21. The public is also invited to attend a Community Open House on Monday, June 3 from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. at City Hall, 1901 Lisa Maloff Way.

Developing an Airport Master Plan is a Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) regulated and funded process that identifies recommended airport improvements, all of which must comply with federal and state regulations. Airport Manager, John Dickinson stated, “Defining our overall future capital improvements is necessary in working with the FAA to secure needed funding to continue providing safe, efficient and well-functioning facilities and infrastructure for our community and the traveling public.” While the FAA may assist in providing federal funding of projects, the City Council is the final decision-maker regarding any of the Airport’s recommended capital improvement projects.

The Master Plan will provide a long-term roadmap to plan for and address the needs of the Airport related to future forecasted activity and airport facility management. Planning efforts have focused on identifying the aviation demand forecast, future facility requirements and alternatives to ensure the Airport continues to meet FAA standards. Community members, tenants, key stakeholders, and business owners are among those who have provided invaluable feedback to date. “We are committed to hearing from our community to ensure that the Airport remains a valued public asset,” said Mr. Dickinson.

For more information about the Airport Master Plan and to access the survey, visit http://www.cityofslt.us/AirportMasterPlan . Meeting links, draft documents, and other related information about the Plan are also available at the website.