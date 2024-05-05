City of South Lake Tahoe to host Wildfire Safety Expo
SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. – South Lake Tahoe Fire Rescue will host the 7th Annual Wildfire Safety Expo on Saturday, May 18. The Wildfire Safety Expo is a free, community event which provides information on how to be fire-safe during this upcoming wildfire season. Each year, wildfire behavior progressively becomes more ferocious. Choosing to live in a forest means we all need to be extra vigilant with preparedness.
Local agencies will be on-site to hand out preparedness information, materials, and other cool free giveaways. In addition, various static fire apparatus will be on display. Plus, Smokey Bear will greet attendees and be available for photos.
Food trucks, including Sombrero’s Mexican Restaurant and Honey Bee Ice Cream Truck will be at the expo with food and beverages for sale.
Come out and learn what you can do to be more fire prepared for wildfire season. Don’t miss out on this fun and informative event!
Participating Entities:
- Cal Fire
- California Conservation Corps
- California Highway Patrol
- CERT Team
- El Dorado County Animal Services
- El Dorado County Sheriff and Search and Rescue
- Firewise USA® Certified neighborhood leaders
- Lake Valley Fire District
- Liberty Utilities
- Master Gardeners
- Home hardening vendors
- South Lake Tahoe Police Dept
- South Tahoe Public Utilities District
- South Tahoe Refuse
- Southwest Gas
- Tahoe Douglas Fire District
- Tahoe Fire and Fuels Team
- Tahoe Paws / CART volunteers
- Tahoe Resource Conservation District
- United States Forest Service
- Zephyr Chipping Crew
- And more.
