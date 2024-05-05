City of South Lake Tahoe to host Wildfire Safety Expo

What: Wildfire Safety Expo When: Saturday, May 18, 11 a.m.- 3 p.m. Where: South Tahoe Middle School 2490 Lake Tahoe Blvd., South Lake Tahoe

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. – South Lake Tahoe Fire Rescue will host the 7th Annual Wildfire Safety Expo on Saturday, May 18. The Wildfire Safety Expo is a free, community event which provides information on how to be fire-safe during this upcoming wildfire season. Each year, wildfire behavior progressively becomes more ferocious. Choosing to live in a forest means we all need to be extra vigilant with preparedness.

Local agencies will be on-site to hand out preparedness information, materials, and other cool free giveaways. In addition, various static fire apparatus will be on display. Plus, Smokey Bear will greet attendees and be available for photos.

Food trucks, including Sombrero’s Mexican Restaurant and Honey Bee Ice Cream Truck will be at the expo with food and beverages for sale.

Come out and learn what you can do to be more fire prepared for wildfire season. Don’t miss out on this fun and informative event!

