City of South Lake Tahoe to unveil new snowplows at winter operations open house

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. – The City of South Lake Tahoe announced the addition of two state-of-the-art snowplows to its fleet, a significant investment aimed at enhancing snow removal operations and improving winter road safety for residents.

To celebrate this important enhancement, the Public Works Department invites the community to the 2nd Annual Winter Operations Open House on Saturday, January 11, from 10:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. at the South Lake Tahoe Recreation Complex.

This family-friendly event offers a hands-on experience for attendees of all ages. Adults and kids can peek inside the new snowplows, explore how the equipment operates, and interact with the City’s snow management experts. Public Works Director Anush Nejad and skilled snowplow operators will be available to answer questions about snow removal equipment and share strategies regarding snow removal operations.

City of South Lake Tahoe’s new plows. Provided

“Ensuring safe and passable streets during winter storms is one of our top priorities,” said Public Works Director Anush Nejad. “These new snowplows enhance our efficiency and responsiveness, allowing us to better serve the community. We’re thrilled to offer residents an inside look at how our winter operations keep the City moving.”

In addition to the equipment showcase, the event will feature fun activities for the whole family! Kids can enjoy hot cocoa and cookies, winter-themed games and crafts, and even pose for pictures with two fairy princesses and a friendly snowman.

Don’t miss this opportunity to learn more about winter operations while enjoying a festive afternoon.

Event Details

What : 2nd Annual Winter Operations Open House

: 2nd Annual Winter Operations Open House When : Saturday, January 11, 10:30 a.m. – 1:30 p.m.

: Saturday, January 11, 10:30 a.m. – 1:30 p.m. Where : South Lake Tahoe Recreation Complex, 1180 Rufus Allen Blvd.

: South Lake Tahoe Recreation Complex, 1180 Rufus Allen Blvd. Cost: Free and open to the public

For more information, visit http://www.cityofslt.us/WinterOpsOpenHouse .