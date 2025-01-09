City of South Lake Tahoe to unveil new snowplows at winter operations open house
SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. – The City of South Lake Tahoe announced the addition of two state-of-the-art snowplows to its fleet, a significant investment aimed at enhancing snow removal operations and improving winter road safety for residents.
To celebrate this important enhancement, the Public Works Department invites the community to the 2nd Annual Winter Operations Open House on Saturday, January 11, from 10:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. at the South Lake Tahoe Recreation Complex.
This family-friendly event offers a hands-on experience for attendees of all ages. Adults and kids can peek inside the new snowplows, explore how the equipment operates, and interact with the City’s snow management experts. Public Works Director Anush Nejad and skilled snowplow operators will be available to answer questions about snow removal equipment and share strategies regarding snow removal operations.
“Ensuring safe and passable streets during winter storms is one of our top priorities,” said Public Works Director Anush Nejad. “These new snowplows enhance our efficiency and responsiveness, allowing us to better serve the community. We’re thrilled to offer residents an inside look at how our winter operations keep the City moving.”
In addition to the equipment showcase, the event will feature fun activities for the whole family! Kids can enjoy hot cocoa and cookies, winter-themed games and crafts, and even pose for pictures with two fairy princesses and a friendly snowman.
Don’t miss this opportunity to learn more about winter operations while enjoying a festive afternoon.
Event Details
- What: 2nd Annual Winter Operations Open House
- When: Saturday, January 11, 10:30 a.m. – 1:30 p.m.
- Where: South Lake Tahoe Recreation Complex, 1180 Rufus Allen Blvd.
- Cost: Free and open to the public
For more information, visit http://www.cityofslt.us/WinterOpsOpenHouse.
See more
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
Readers around the Lake Tahoe Basin and beyond make the Tahoe Tribune's work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Your donation will help us continue to cover COVID-19 and our other vital local news.