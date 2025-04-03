City of South Lake Tahoe unveils new development permit processing software

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif.- To provide improved efficiency and customer service throughout the permitting and development review process, the Development Services Department will be going live with entirely new permitting software on Monday, April 14. To prepare for this transition, the Development Services Department front counter will be closed Monday, April 7 through Wednesday, April 9.

The new software called “Community Development” will boast the following key features:

1. Quick access to building, planning and public works permit information, plan reviews, and project status,

2. Online portal for paperless processing,

3. Improved transparency and access to property information,

4. Enhanced plan review with integrated Bluebeam Construction Software,

5. Real time inspection reports through integrated mobile technology,

6. Simplified permit processes, enabling efficiencies and seamless experiences,

7. Real-time access, anywhere, anytime.

An informational and training workshop for contractors, design professionals and all members of the public will be held on Friday, April 11 from 10 a.m. -12 p.m. in the City Hall Council Chambers located at 1901 Lisa Maloff Way, South Lake Tahoe (Lake Tahoe Airport).