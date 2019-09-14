City of South Lake Tahoe unveils new logo

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — The city of South Lake Tahoe unveiled its new logo earlier this week and it’s intended to complement the city seal and not replace it.

“The logo reflects all the wonderful things about the city of South Lake Tahoe,” said Chris Fiore, communications manager, “The mountains, the colors of the lake, this logo captures the essence of the city.”

City Council expressed interested in a new logo at their strategic planning session earlier this year. City staff sought out public input on what it should look like, even taking to social media to get opinions. We received dozens of responses from across the globe. Staff narrowed down those entries and selected two submissions for the public to vote on and in the end we had a winner.

“We received so much input during this process and are truly grateful for that,” said Fiore, “The public really guided this process and we think the end result reflects that.”

Local graphic design company Rise Designs came up with the winning option.

The city has used the city seal as its logo since it was selected during a contest in 1966. That contest was sponsored by the Rotary Club and City Council officially adopted the winning entry as the official seal and logo.

“The seal will still be used in an official capacity, but the logo will serve as our public facing one going forward,” said City Manager Frank Rush. “The logo will start out on our marketing and digital platforms and eventually end up on vehicles, signs, and other city platforms.”