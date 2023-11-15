City of South Lake Tahoe wins 2023 URISA Exemplary Systems in Government award 

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. – The City of South Lake Tahoe was recently awarded the Urban and Regional Information Systems Association Exemplary Systems in Government Award for the development of a Defensible Space Inspection System. The Defensible Space Inspection System, developed by City GIS Analyst Ryan Malhoski, is an efficient program that eliminates redundancy, increases accuracy, and allows for more inspections to be completed in a shorter amount of time.

City GIS Analyst Ryan Malhoski Provided

In addition, the program documents the entire process of inspecting defensible space on property, reporting both internally and to Cal Fire, and the printing of inspection forms and mailing labels.

The Defensible Space Inspection System was developed utilizing multiple commercial off-the-shelf software which made the system cost-effective and an optimal solution. The success of this system has also led to collaboration with other fire protection districts that allows for a unified approach to community safety.

“While I took the lead in designing this system, it was the hard work of Fire Inspector Dan Brown and his team that helped to guide the design and the workflows that made it such an efficient and easy process to use,” stated Ryan Malhoski. “Thanks to everyone that had a part of the design, implementation, and execution of this system.”

“We are so grateful to Ryan for his time and effort in developing this program and feel our community is safer because this system affords us the opportunity to connect with so many more people,” stated Fire Chief Jim Drennan. “It also allows us more time to provide defensible space education to residents on how they can reduce fire potential around their homes.”

The city would like to recognize Ryan Malhoski for his innovation in the development of the Defensible Space Inspection System. This streamlined process is not only beneficial to our city staff and partners but also to residents so that we can continue to provide quality services and community awareness.

To learn more and watch the award video, go to the City’s YouTube Channel at https://youtu.be/lWyeZ8mzSGo .