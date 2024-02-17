City of South Lake Tahoe works with partner agencies to create a PSA for Fentanyl Awareness

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. – The City of South Lake Tahoe’s Fire and Police Department came together with Douglas County Sheriff’s Office, El Dorado County Sheriff’s Office, and Tahoe Douglas Fire Protection District to create a Public Service Announcement (PSA) about Fentanyl Awareness.

“From the drug related incident that transpired earlier in the week, we realized the immediate need for a PSA to bring awareness of the presence of fentanyl in our community and its deadly consequences”, stated Police Chief, David Stevenson. “We want to ensure that everyone understands the dangers of fentanyl and how serious and fatal it can be.”

The Fentanyl Awareness PSA shares valuable information including facts about fentanyl, how to recognize an overdose, what to do if someone overdoses, and medical resources that could potentially save one’s life.

“The tragedy and loss of life that occurred this week is devastating to our community, but unfortunately this is not an isolated incident,” stated City Manager, Joe Irvin. “Deaths from fentanyl poisonings and fentanyl-related overdoses are happening across the nation and continue to leave families, friends, and communities grieving. We hope you take the time to view the PSA and share it with others to spread the word about the dangers of fentanyl.”

“My heart goes out to the families and friends of the four young, vibrant community members who lost their lives not knowing that the drugs they ingested were laced with deadly additives,” said El Dorado County Supervisor Brooke Laine.

Test strips are a way of testing narcotics to determine the presence of deadly additives.

If you are concerned for your children (including adult children) or a partner/friend, you should have Narcan on hand. Narcan is a nasal spray that is used to reverse or reduce the effects of fentanyl.

Supervisor Laine’s office has also advised that many South Shore bars will have a supply of test strips and Narcan for local distribution for free. Barton Hospital and the County Behavioral Health office located at 1900 Lake Tahoe Blvd will also have these supplies on hand free of charge.

To view the PSA on Fentanyl Awareness, visit https://youtu.be/nclFHiytK1Y

To learn more about fentanyl and how to protect yourself, visit https://go.cdph.ca.gov/fentanyl

If you or someone you know is struggling with substance abuse, the following resources are available:

El Dorado County

https://edcgov.us/Government/MentalHealth/sud

Douglas County