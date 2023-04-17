City opens application period for cannabis revenues grant program

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — South Lake Tahoe’s City Council recently approved funding for the 2023 Community Benefit Grant Program in the amount of $400,000 from Cannabis Community Benefit Fees.

Annually, the City allocates up to 50% for the previous year’s cannabis revenue for the grant program. Cannabis businesses are required to remit to the City a monthly Community Benefit Fee, equal to 6% of their gross receipts for that month. The program is intended to mitigate the potential impacts of the cannabis industry and promote the priorities of the City’s 5-year Strategic Plan.

The Cannabis Revenues Grant Program applications are available starting April 17 to eligible applicants, including local public agencies and nonprofitss that are located or provide services within the city limits. Grant amounts range between $1,000-$50,000. Funds must be expended within one year from the date of the award.

The application period is open from April 17 until 11:59 p.m. May 15. Applications will be reviewed by the grant committee, comprised of the mayor, a member of city council finance committee, city manager and city finance director. Award recommendations will be announced at the June 20 City Council meeting.

For more information, visit: http://www.cityofslt.us/grantprograms .