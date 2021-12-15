City opens shelter for those impacted by snowstorm, power outages

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — The city of South Lake Tahoe in coordination with the American Red Cross and El Dorado County has opened a shelter for anyone impacted by the snowstorm and power outages.

The shelter is open to all residents and is located at the city’s recreation and swim complex at 1180 Rufus Allen Boulevard.

The shelter will be available 24 hours, seven days a week until further notice.

Services include charging stations, meals, cots and blankets for overnight stay.

Tahoe Transportation District’s Route 50 offers stops at U.S. Highway 50/Rufus Allen and US 50/San Jose.





Masks and temperature checks will be required and masks and hand sanitizer will be available to all shelter guests. Anyone exhibiting symptoms or who is COVID positive will be provided a separate space in the shelter.

For those with pets, only service animals are permitted at the shelter. The shelter does not allow general household pets. If you have a pet that needs to be sheltered, please contact Tahoe Paws at 775-721-3647.

For shelter questions, call the rec center at 530-542-6056.