City reduces speed limit on Sierra Boulevard

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — On Monday, October 14, reduced speed limit signs were installed on Sierra Blvd. The speed limit has been reduced from 35mph to 30mph. The South Lake Tahoe Police Department has begun enforcing this change to ensure road safety for all users.

The reductions are part of an ordinance approved by the South Lake Tahoe City Council at its September 9, 2025, meeting. The decision was based on a comprehensive study conducted by JLB Traffic Engineering which identified these speed adjustments as essential for improving safety for drivers, pedestrians, and cyclists. These changes align with the city’s ongoing efforts to reduce the risk and severity of accidents by lowering vehicle speeds in high-traffic areas.

“We are committed to making our streets safer for everyone,” said South Lake Tahoe Police Chief Jeff Roberson. “Even a small reduction in speed can make a big difference in preventing serious injuries and perhaps save lives. We appreciate the community’s cooperation as we enforce the newly reduced speed limit.”

Drivers are urged to stay alert and adhere to the new speed limits to avoid citations and help maintain a safer traffic environment.