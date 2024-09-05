 City seeking applications to fill vacant Council seat 

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. – The City of South Lake Tahoe has opened the application process to fill the City Council seat vacated by former Mayor Pro Tem John Friedrich. Mr. Friedrich submitted his resignation to the City Clerk on September 3, effective immediately.

Application materials are available on the City Council website and at City Hall during normal business hours. The City Clerk will be accepting applications from registered voters of the City of South Lake Tahoe from September 4 to September 18. At the September 24 meeting, the City Council will hear applicant presentations, interview applicants and may appoint a member to serve the remaining term of office, which is until December 10, 2024.

For additional information visit the City Council webpage or by contacting the City Clerk at 530-542-6005 or sblankenship@cityofslt.us .