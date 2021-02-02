City seeks concessionaire for Lakeview Commons
SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — City officials are looking for interested concessionaires to provide food and beverage service at the concession stand this summer at Lakeview Commons.
The city released a request for proposals in early January and is seeking interested applicants with a history of experience in the food and beverage industry to submit a proposal.
“Lakeview Commons is a hotspot for locals and visitors alike during the summer,” said Recreation Superintendent Lauren Thomaselli in a press release. “The concession stand is always a popular destination and we are looking for someone to keep that tradition going.”
Applicants must register as a vendor here.
Once registered, applicants can download the RFP and sample concessionaire agreement. That agreement includes details on the facility and the application process.
Proposals are due by 5 p.m. Friday, Feb. 12. A selection committee will then review the proposals to make a recommendation to city council in March with service to begin in the spring.
For more information, email Thomaselli at lthomaselli@cityofslt.us.
