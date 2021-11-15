City seeks consulting firm to conduct transit study

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — The city of South Lake Tahoe is seeking a consultant to conduct a transit analysis of all existing mobility on the South Shore.

The City Council is interested in learning what the service gaps are, how to improve services, and identify the best-suited entity to run transportation and mobility services — whether it’s the city, a joint-powers authority, the Tahoe Transportation District or another option altogether.

The analysis will include funding, regulatory and service implications, and will include the development of recommended services and technologies.

The consultant will have expertise in operational transit and mobility planning, long-range planning, and evolving mobility technologies in order to 1) provide an assessment of TTD’s current passenger service and existing service gaps, 2) facilitate the City Council’s vision for transit in South Lake Tahoe, 3) identify a comprehensive scope of service level deployment to meet the needs of the South Lake Tahoe community, 4) assess feasibility of the city or other entity assuming transit services and identify necessary resources and/or barriers to effectively managing a transit system in-house, including costs to implement any recommended services and federal funding implications.

The report results will enable the City Council to determine the best path forward as it relates to current and future transit deployment.





Interested parties are invited to submit a bid through the online portal, Planet Bids, at https://pbsystem.planetbids.com/portal/14997/bo/bo-detail/88502 .