South Lake Tahoe seeks to fill 2 seats on planning commission

The city of South Lake Tahoe is in need of two new members for its planning commission.

The openings follow resignations from commissioners Jamie Orr and Jesse Dwyer, both of whom moved outside city limits, making them ineligible for the commission.

"It has been a pleasure serving for the past year and working closely with city staff and my fellow commissioners," Orr wrote in a resignation letter to council. "I am thankful for the confidence of the members of city council in appointing me to this role and hope that I have fulfilled my duties to the residents of the city."

Dwyer, who is moving out of the country, shared similar sentiments in his resignation letter.

"The theme of the resignation is just one of gratitude: I learned so much in this short time from you and Kevin [Fabino] and others, and the example you set is nothing short of inspiring."

City Clerk Susan Alessi will be accepting applications for the two open seats until Tuesday, April 24, with City Council expected to make the appointments at its May 1 meeting.

Applications can be picked up at the clerk's office at 1901 Airport Road between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m., Monday through Friday. Applications can be emailed, mailed or faxed upon request to the clerk's office. Completed applications must be returned no later than 5 p.m., on April 24.

Contact Alessi at 530-542-6004 for more information.