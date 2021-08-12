City taps Nejad to be public works director

Anush Nejad



SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — The city of South Lake Tahoe has hired a new public works director.

Anush Nejad will start his new position on Sept. 7, after recently being appointed by City Manager Joe Irvin.

Nejad has more than 30 years of professional experience.

Most recently, he served as the community development director with Mountain House, a master planned community in San Joaquin County, Calif. In this capacity, he oversaw the planning, design, and construction of all improvements and associated public facilities, including roadways, subdivisions, parks, community facilities, traffic signals, streetlights, communication systems, and utility infrastructure projects.

Before Mountain House, Nejad worked for consulting firms for over 27 years, including as a principal and senior vice president at Kimley-Horn and Associates, Inc.

Nejad holds a Master of civil engineering from the University of California, Berkeley and a Master of public administration from California State University. He is a registered civil and traffic engineer in California, and a licensed professional engineer in 10 other states. Recently, he completed his public leadership credential from Harvard John F. Kennedy School of Government.

Nejad enjoys the outdoors, biking, and hiking. He also enjoys traveling and has visited all seven continents and more than 50 countries.