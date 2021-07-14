City to begin Measure S road improvement projects

Construction begins Monday morning on Lake Tahoe Boulevard at U.S. Highway 50. (Provided)



SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — Motorists can expect traffic delays starting on Wednesday as the city begins a pair of Measure S priority road rehabilitation projects on Lake Tahoe Boulevard with another one to follow in a couple of weeks on Pioneer Trail.

Delays can be expected on Lake Tahoe Boulevard, from Viking Way to the Y Intersection, through mid-August. The second project will take place on Pioneer Trail, from the intersection at Black Bart Avenue to Blackwood Road, from July 26 through the end of August.

The work will rehabilitate the pavement surface on each of the roadways, while also replacing any aging drainage culverts that could affect the new roadway surface.

The $2.78 million projects are funded predominantly from Measure S revenue. Southwest Gas has also contributed $244,605.

Measure S is a general sales tax measure approved by the South Lake Tahoe voters in November 2020. This 1% sales tax took effect on April 1, increasing South Lake Tahoe’s sales tax rate from 7.75% to 8.75%.

For more information about Measure S and priority projects, visit http://ow.ly/fEjz50Fve9f .

The city said owners of adjacent properties have been notified.