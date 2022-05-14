City to consider affordable housing project that could change ‘Loop Road’ plan

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — The South Lake Tahoe City Council will decide on Tuesday whether or not to use two parcels for affordable housing, a decision that could change the future of the controversial “Loop Road.”

Those parcels are currently included in the Tahoe Transportation District’s US 50 South Shore Community Revitalization Project. If council votes to use the parcels for affordable housing, TTD will be forced to change the “Loop Road” plan.

The US 50 South Shore Community Revitalization Project, which aims to reroute US 50, allowing for the casino corridor to turn into a Main Street, would require the demolition of several housing properties in the Rocky Point Neighborhood.

While this project has been in discussion for more than four decades, current city officials have expressed frustration that they’ve been left out of the decision making process which would greatly impact their constituents. In Feb. 2021, the council hired Wood Rodgers to conduct a traffic operations analysis along the existing roadways in the project area, to help develop a Loop Road alternative.

The city owns two prcels, 3900 and 3908 Lake Tahoe Boulevard, totaling 1.16 acres. Those properties were originally being considered to reroute Pioneer Trail but Wood Rodgers analysis led staff to conclude, “that there are no other feasible alternatives using the existing roadways to achieve the desired levels of service without adding a mobility alternative hub or transit mode shift.”

The staff report states, “the currently approved path of the “loop” road goes through the subject property, so advancing an affordable housing project in that location would impact that alignment and could effectively preclude its construction. This action, however, would be consistent with prior resolutions adopted by City Council, including Resolution 2021-005 (stating that the city “puts the utmost priority on the Rocky Point community” and “highly discourages the use of eminent domain by any agency involved with the project.”)

During the meeting, the council will also take a position on the U.S. House of Representatives Bill 6903, Wildfire Suppression Policy. The bill, introduced by Congressman Tom McClintock (R-California, 4th District), would require the Forest Service to suppress wildfires no later than 24 hours after a wildlife is detected and suppress prescribed burns that exceed the prescription.

The Boards of Supervisors for El Dorado, Alpine and Placer counties has sent letters to congress in support of the legislation.

Jim Drennan, South Lake Tahoe’s Fire Rescue interim fire chief has spoken with other fire chiefs and stakeholders and will be attending the council meeting in order to answer questions by the council.

The council will also be hearing the Public Works Department Annual Report 2021 and will be discussing an Electric Charger Vehicle Siting Plan.

The meeting will begin at 5:30 p.m. on Tuesday, May 17. The meeting can be viewed in person at 1901 Lisa Maloff Way or remotely on Channel 21, http://www.cityofslt.us , and via Zoom at https://us06web.zoom.us/j/81328804755 .