City to decide future of SnowGlobe, relationship with utility; discuss evacuation plan

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — South Lake Tahoe City Council will be discussing an all hazard community evacuation plan on Tuesday during its first meeting in over a month.

The plan is a collaboration between South Lake Tahoe Fire Rescue, South Lake Tahoe Police Department, El Dorado County Sheriff’s Office and the Office of Emergency Services to prepare an all-hazard community evacuation plan in cooperation with the CHP, Cal Fire, Fire Safe Council, American Red Cross and the Lake Tahoe Regional Fire Chief’s Association.

The plan will advise citizens on when they should evacuate versus when they should shelter in place. It also includes a regional map with different evacuation routes.

Council will also discuss the city’s contract with Liberty Utilities. The city had a 25-year agreement with the utility company which expired in 2018. Since then the parties have continued operating as if the agreement is still in place.

City staff are asking the council to provide direction on how to proceed. They could sign another long-term contract, create a municipal electric company or sign a short-term contract while considering long-term action. This decision is coming on the heels of Liberty Utilities announcing a possible significant increase to utility costs, which residents have been outspoken against.





Council will review results of a long-term rental housing survey. The survey was sent to short-term rental and vacation home owners and asked what incentives could be used for them to start renting their homes on a long-term basis.

The survey was sent to 5,300 homeowners and the city received only 58 responses. The majority of the responses said that homeowners were not interested in renting their homes on a long-term basis. For the small number who said they would be interested, assistance with property management services, lease arrangement assistance or tenant vetting was the most enticing incentive.

Council will also discuss the future of SnowGlobe. In 2019, the city signed a five-year contract with SnowGlobe on the grounds that event organizers provide an alternative location to hold the event.

Since the event was canceled in 2020 because of the pandemic, organizers were required to provide the city with the alternative location by June 18, 2021, which they did not do.

The city sent organizers a letter informing them they were in breach of contract. They responded with a list of six locations that they considered including Edgewood Tahoe Resort, Lake Tahoe Golf Course, George Whittell High School and surrounding area, multiple casino parking lots, and Camp Richardson and surrounding areas but they said none of them were suitable.

They are still in breach of contract so the council will discuss whether or not they should terminate the agreement.

The meeting will also hold a public hearing regarding the South Tahoe Refuse Delinquent Refuse Fees Report.

The council will also consider applications for positions on the Tourism, Arts, and Culture Commission and Police Advisory Commission, as well as the creation of a mental health subcommittee.

The meeting will begin at 9 a.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 3.

The meeting can be viewed in person or remotely on the City’ website at http://www.cityofslt.us and via ZOOM at this link https://zoom.us/j/93180539671 .

Face coverings are required inside Council Chambers by all vaccinated and non-vaccinated individuals.