City to discuss food vouchers, cell towers, canceling events

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — The South Lake Tahoe City Council this week will continue discussing ways to help residents and businesses survive and recover from the coronavirus pandemic.

The Short-Term Economic Recovery Task Force, headed by Mayor Pro Tem Tamara Wallace and Councilmember Brooke Laine, will introduce three programs for the council to possibly take action on.

The first, Locals EatSLT Restaurant Voucher Program, would possibly authorize the subcommittee to give $25 vouchers to each household that can only be used at certain local restaurants. Restaurants would redeem those vouchers with the city.

The second, the COVID Compliance Grant Reimbursement Program, would reimburse businesses up to $2,500 for making their businesses COVID safe, including purchasing personal protective gear, haniziting stations, protective glass, signage and furniture to help with social distancing.

Support Local Journalism Donate



The third program would establish a small business relief fund.

The council will also hear the second reading of the wireless communication facilities on private property ordinance.

Finally, the council will be providing direction to staff on reopening strategy as well as possibly passing a motion to cancel all events for the next 90 days.

The meeting is at 9 a.m. Tuesday and can be watched at cityofslt.us/84/Watch-City-CouncilPlanning-Commission-Me.

Public comment can be made by calling 530-542-6500 when indicated by the mayor or by emailing the comment to PublicComment@cityofslt.us.