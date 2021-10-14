City to discuss housing solutions, onsite cannabis consumption

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — City Council will consider a partnership with the Tahoe Prosperity Center to address housing issues during its Tuesday, Oct. 19, meeting.

The Prosperity Center has worked with a multitude of regulatory agencies, nonprofits, employers, government agencies, and community stakeholders to develop a “South Shore Region Local Resident Housing Action Plan.”

Since the city has housing as a priority and TPC has already developed the action plan, the city is considering a partnership with TPC. It would include a three-year, $210,000 Professional Services Agreement ($70,000 per year) with TPC to help implement housing strategies.

Also on the docket for housing solutions is initiation of a long-term rental incentive grant pilot program. The city has an $500,000 allocation from the American Rescue Plan Act to be used on a program to incentivize property owners (especially short-term rental owners) to convert their homes and vacant rooms into long-term rentals.

The city would be partnering with Landing Locals, a company that has had success with a similar program in Truckee, to roll-out the pilot. Of the $500,000, $200,000 would be used for housing grants, $214,000 for a property maintenance incentive program and the rest will be spent on marketing and administration.





During the meeting, the council will also consider changing the city code to implement state organic waste recycling requirements and a plastic bag ban. While these practices are already being executed in the city, this would amend the city code so that they are included.

State law requires any business generating two or more cubic yards of waste to recycle its organic waste and requires cities to implement an organic waste recycling program. According to a staff report, “South Tahoe Refuse has been implementing these requirements but until now, they had not been incorporated into the South Lake Tahoe City Code.”

Aligning the city with the state on a plastic bag ban would expand the cities’ already existing rule. It would expand the ban to include retail stores with a pharmacy, convenience stores, and liquor stores, and also require these establishments to charge 10 cents for each paper or reusable bag requested. It currently just applies to grocery stores and food vendors.

Council will consider expanding the Accessory Dwelling Unit ordinance to include mobile tiny homes.

In March 2021, council passed an ADU ordinance to include permanent structures on a property. This ordinance expansion would include tiny homes on wheels.

The Planning Commission gave feedback on the issue, stating, “These units could provide lower cost options for family members, friends, students, on site health care providers, and renters similar to other types of ADUs.”

The council will also be revisiting a discussion about onsite cannabis consumption. The Cannabis Subcommittee held a public workshop in July to review the current cannabis ordinance and possible changes, including onsite consumption.

“Several of the retail businesses have indicated interest in pursuing this option, and the stakeholders generally did not have concerns. Some of the stakeholders who work with children are in favor of allowing on-site consumption because it allows parents a safe space to consume cannabis outside of the home,” the staff report regarding the subcommittee’s recommendations stated.

The meeting will be held at 9 a.m. Tuesday, Oct. 19. It can be viewed in person at 1901 Lisa Maloff Way or remotely via https://us06web.zoom.us/j/83130256766 .

Public comment can be made in person, by pressing the “raise hand” button on Zoom, by calling 530-542-6500, the meeting ID is 831 3025 676 or by emailing the comments to PublicComment@cityofslt.us .