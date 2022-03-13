City to discuss on-site cannabis consumption, Parking Authority bylaws

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — The South Lake Tahoe City Council will be hammering out the details of the new Parking Authority, which it authorized at their last meeting.

During the Tuesday, March 15, evening meeting that starts at 5:30 p.m., the council will first vote to replace the South Tahoe Redevelopment Successor Agency with the Parking Authority. They will then convene at the Successor Agency to make the same vote. Then the council, acting at the board of the Parking Authority, will approve an amendment to the South Tahoe Joint Powers Financing Authority reflecting that change.

Following those technicalities, the council will decide on the bylaws for the Parking Authority.

The topic of on-site consumption of marijuana at dispensaries will also be discussed during the meeting. The idea was brought up to by the Cannabis Subcommittee during its Oct. 19, 2021, meeting and the council directed staff to draft an ordinance. The subcommittee also recommended increased canopy size for cultivation.

Two versions of the ordinance were drafted, one allowing on- site consumption (Version 1) and one continuing to prohibit it (Version 2).





The Planning Commission approved the first version and asked for energy efficiency and renewable energy requirements for businesses taking advantage of the increased cultivation canopy size.

If council approves the ordinance, cannabis businesses can apply for a Public Safety License which will allow them to add a consumption lounge.

The ordinance requires a ventilation plan designed to prevent flow of smoke to all other areas of retail establishment and neighboring businesses and properties, requires an employee to be present in consumption area at all times and be trained to assist customers to avoid overconsumption of edibles and require the business to cut off service to impaired patrons and provide option for safe ride home for customers such as shuttle, taxi, or ride-share service.

Any opened and unfinished cannabis products must be securely repackaged before leaving the site. Cannabis products ingested, smoked, or vaped in consumption lounges must be purchased on-site.

Finally, the consumption lounge must be a separate indoor space, or separate outdoor space not visible to the public and situated and ventilated to prevent odors perceptible to neighboring properties, with a separate entrance from the retail store.

In addition to the ordinance changes, council will consider a second agenda item to establish a Cannabis Revenue Grant Program process and guidelines.

During the meeting, they will also discuss using American Rescue Plan Act funds for acquisition of solar trash compactors to be placed throughout city parks and for proposed maintenance improvements to the city’s bike park.

The trash compactors would cost up to $50,000 and the bike park improvements would cost up to $35,000.

Finally, the council will hear the annual police report, the 2021 General Plan annual report and consider the fiscal year 2021-2022 mid-year budget adjustments.

The meeting can be viewed in person at 1901 Lisa Maloff Way or remotely via Channel 21, http://www.cityofslt.us , at http://www.facebook.com/CityofSLT/ and via ZOOM at https://us06web.zoom.us/j/89717493915 .