City to discuss reopening strategy, sending letter to governor

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — The South Lake Tahoe City Council is holding an emergency meeting on Wednesday to talk about a reopening strategy and discuss sending a letter to the governor.

The council will discuss a two-on-two meeting council members had with El Dorado County supervisors on Monday, May 4. The goal of that meeting was to work on a coordinated reopening strategy between the city and the county.

The council will also discuss sending a letter to Gov. Gavin Newsom to request he relax the shelter-in-place order. This letter is modeled after the letters the county and Barton Health sent to the Governor on April 29.

The proposed letter can be viewed here.

New City Manager Joe Irvin will also take part in his first council meeting after recently being sworn in to the position.

The meeting will begin at 9 a.m. on Wednesday, May 6, and will be held remotely.

Public comment can be made by calling 530-542-6500 when indicated by the mayor or by emailing the comment to PublicComment@cityofslt.us.

Council meetings are livestreamed on Channel 21 and on the city’s website at cityofslt.us/84/Watch-City-CouncilPlanning-Commission-Me.