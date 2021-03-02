City to finalize 5-year strategic plan; receive SLTPD annual report

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — South Lake Tahoe’s 5-year strategic plan will be hashed out during Tuesday’s city council meeting.

When the pandemic shut down tourism to the city last March, it became glaringly obvious that the city needed to diversify its economy so that will be one of the focuses of the plan, along with broadband for all and expanded outdoor recreation opportunities. Council will be asked to vote on the final plan which has been built off workshops the city held last year in February and August.

During the meeting, council will also discuss a code change which would fine unauthorized commercial use of the city’s public boat dock. In 2020, the boat dock only collected fees from 33 authorized boat launches, leading staff to believe most use of the dock was unauthorized. Staff recommends a fine of up to $1,000.

South Lake Tahoe Police Chief Dave Stevenson will be presenting the 2020 annual report for the department. Some of the goals achieved by SLTPD this past year include installation of a body camera system, purchase of a new public safety radio communication system, and a significant police station remodel.

According to the report, “although the caseload increased in 2020, overall arrests decreased from 1049 (2019) to 928 (2020).”

The city had an increase in assaults, bike thefts, arson, domestic violence, hate crimes and DUIs. There was a significant drop in vehicular burglary and rape cases and there were no homicides compared to two in 2019. The most arrests happened in February.

There will also be a public hearing regarding a cannabis permit for Perfect Union LLC. The planning commission denied Perfect Union’s request for an extension on the required opening date by six months. Perfect Union is appealing the commission’s decision.

The meeting will begin at 9 a.m.. It can be viewed at cityofslt.us or https://zoom.us/j/96530690445 .

Public comment can be made by emailing PublicComment@cityofslt.us , calling 530-542-6500, the meeting ID is 965 3069 0445 or by pressing “Raise Hand” in Zoom.