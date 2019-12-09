South Lake Tahoe to host climate action plan meeting on Wednesday

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — The City of South Lake Tahoe is hosting its first ever climate action plan meeting.

The CAP is a long-term plan to address greenhouse gas emissions reduction. The plan will also provide strategies for supporting local economic development, improving wildlife resilience, reducing air pollution, improving traffic conditions and improving public health and quality of life.

This plan will help the city get closer to their goal of reducing emissions.

The kick-off meeting is an opportunity for the public to learn more about the plan and the process moving forward, as well as to ask questions and provide feedback.

The Climate Action Plan Kick-Off meeting will be held at the City Council Chambers (1901 Lisa Maloff Way) from 6 to 7:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 11.

There will be refreshments available at the meeting.