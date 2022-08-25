City to host inaugural Multicultural Celebration

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. – The city of South Lake Tahoe along with the Multicultural Alliance Committee will host the inaugural Multicultural Celebration from 11 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 1, at Bijou Community Park.

This one-day event celebrates the diversity of cultures in our community through art, music, food, and entertainment. It will also feature cultural displays, kids’ activities, food trucks, vendor booths, and more.

“We are excited to bring this event to our community, to learn more about the diverse cultures among us and to be able to connect on a deeper level with one another,” said City Manager Joe Irvin in a new release.

The Multicultural Celebration will feature music and dancing throughout the day. A lineup of performers includes local groups Ballet Folklorico and Tinikling Dancers as well as regional performers; Eagle’s Wings Pageant Dancers, Gboze Drum & Dance, and Don Gato Latin Band.

To view the entertainment schedule and learn more about the event, visit https://www.cityofslt.us/1251/Multicultural-Celebration .

Vendor opportunities are available. To become a vendor, visit https://bit.ly/3R4atZ6 .

For more information, contact Emily Abernathy at 530-542-6091 or eabernathy@cityofslt.us .