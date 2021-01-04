City to host online meeting for input on ’56 Acre Project’

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — South Lake Tahoe officials would like feedback on the 56-acre project in the heart of the city.

There are a few ways to participate, including taking the self-guided tour onsite, the online survey and the online meeting.

The city will host an online Zoom meeting from 5:30-7 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 20 to discuss the future of the project and the South Lake Tahoe Recreation and Aquatic Center.

City staff will present concepts and share information from previous meetings and will talk about the needs and wants of the recreation center program to guide the design process. Although the video/audio functions will be turned off for attendees, the public will be able to participate via the chat box, questions and answers and interactive polling.

The project is a collaboration between the city, El Dorado County and the California Tahoe Conservancy to create a signature recreation and civic space.

The first phase of the project was Lakeview Commons and a subsequent phase is the recreation and aquatics center that is under design.

For more information, visit https://www.cityofslt.us/1110/ Planning-Initiatives, and the project story map can be accessed at https://arcg.is/S91Tj.

The join the Zoom meeting, go to https://zoom.us/s/91753471353?pwd=aGJOKzdRNXVMa3pRYkJ0cWN6ZFlQZz09. Join by phone at 1-253-215-8782 using the webinar ID: 917 5347 1353 and passcode 562217.