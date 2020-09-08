City to host webinar Wednesday for Climate Action Plan

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — The city of South Lake Tahoe has completed a draft Climate Action Plan that they are inviting the community to review.

The CAP is meant to help reduce emissions in the region, as well as provide benefits to the community through supporting local economic development, improving wildfire resilience, reducing air pollution, improving traffic conditions, and improving public health and quality of life.

“We all have to work together to ensure the health and safety of Tahoe’s future,” said Meredith Anderson with the Sierra Nevada Alliance in a press release. “This Climate Action Plan is the first step in ensuring we are all working together for the health of our environment and to keep Tahoe safe.”

The city is holding a public webinar for members of the community to learn more about what is included in the plan, what the development process will look like, how the plan will be implemented and how the City’s progress will be monitored.

The webinar will be held from 5-6 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 9, via phone at 408-650-3123 or https://global.gotomeeting.com/join/624574797.

Fore more information, visit http://www.cityofslt.us/1092/Climate-Action-Plan.