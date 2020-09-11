City to lower flags in remembrance of former longtime employee

Judy Crawford

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — The city has made the decision to lower flags to half staff next week for a longtime employee who recently passed away.

Former Recreation superintendent Judy Crawford worked for the city from 1974 to 2003 and was the first woman to hold that position.

Crawford was also the president of Great Ideas for Tahoe, or GIFT, during her time here.

Born in New Orleans, LA, in 1948, she lived around the country until she settled here in South Lake Tahoe.

She started work for the city as a recreation supervisor and was eventually promoted to superintendent. What she loved the most was teaching young kids how to swim.

In her personal life she loved to make quilts, knit sweaters and was never without a wiener dog. She loved this town, the people here, and left South Lake Tahoe better than she found it.

Crawford was diagnosed with Parkinson’s when she was 50 years old, but 21 years later, she never stopped fighting.

She will be missed by her husband Russell, and all the people who loved her, worked with her, and helped her during her life.

The city said it will lower flags next from Sept. 14-18.