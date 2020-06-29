Fabino steps down as city’s director of development services

Kevin Fabino

Provided

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — Kevin Fabino, director of development services, is stepping down after four years of service with the city of South Lake Tahoe.

“I have enjoyed my time with the city, even though it wasn’t always easy,” said Fabino in a press release, “We have faced many challenges and I know the team I leave behind will continue to move this community forward.”

Under Fabino’s leadership, the department updated how the city issues building permits and began reworking the process for managing new cell towers.

“I’m stepping down because it’s time for a new vision at development services,” Fabino said, “There are strong leaders inside that department and to be honest, I can’t wait to get out on the lake and spend more time with my wife, kids and grandkids.” Fabino’s last day will be July 6.

“We appreciate the years of service Kevin Fabino gave to the city,” said City Manager Joe Irvin, “I hope he enjoys his time off in Tahoe, and we want to thank him for everything he has done.”

Hilary Roverud will replace Fabino as the development services director. City Manager Irvin has confidence that her leadership and 15 years of experience with the city will keep that department running smoothly.

“The leadership Kevin Fabino has provided over the years has been remarkable,” said Mayor Jason Collin. “We are grateful for his service and won’t soon forget what he brought to our city.”